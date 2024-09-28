India responds to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Kashmir comment at UNGA: ‘Nation that hosted Osama bin Laden…’

At UNGA, Indian diplomat Bhavika Mangalanandan replied to Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif, saying that a country run by the military with a global reputation for terrorism had the audacity to attack the world's largest democracy.

As reported by ANI, Mangalanandan said, “This assembly regrettably witnessed a travesty this morning. A country run by the military, with a global reputation for terrorism, narcotics, trade and transnational crime has had the audacity to attack the world's largest democracy. I speak about the reference to India in the speech of the Pakistani PM. As the world knows, Pakistan has long employed cross-border terrorism as a weapon against its neighbours.”

She further slammed Pakistan and said, “It has attacked our parliament, our financial capital, Mumbai, marketplaces and pilgrimage routes. The list is long. For such a country to speak about violence anywhere is hypocrisy at its worst. It is even more extraordinary for a country with a history of rigged elections to talk about political choices that too, in a democracy.”

Mangalanandan slammed Pakistan and said that the real truth is that Pakistan “covets our territory and in fact has continuously used terrorism to disrupt elections in Jammu and Kashmir, an inalienable and integral part of India”.

“A reference has been made to some proposals of strategic restraint. There can be no compact with terrorism. In fact, Pakistan should realize that cross-border terrorism against India will inevitably invite consequences. It is ridiculous that a nation that committed genocide in 1971 and which persecuted its minorities relentlessly even now, dare speak about intolerances and phobias,” Mangalanandan added.

She further said, “The world can see for itself what Pakistan really is. We are talking about a nation that for long hosted Osama bin Laden. A country whose fingerprints are on so many terrorist incidents across the world, whose policies attract the dregs of many societies to make it their home. Perhaps it should come as no surprise that its PM would so speak in this hallowed hall. Yet we must make clear how unacceptable his words are to all of us. We know that Pakistan will seek to counter the truth with more lies. Repetition will change nothing. Our stand is clear and needs no reiteration.”

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif raked up the Kashmir bogey in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly. He called on New Delhi to enter a dialogue with Islamabad for a peaceful resolution of the dispute.

“Let me state in no uncertain terms, Pakistan will respond most decisively to any Indian aggression, therefore, to secure durable peace, India must reverse the unilateral and illegal measures it has taken since 5th of August 2019 and enter into a dialogue for a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” he claimed.

Shehbaz Sharif claimed that India was "engaged in massive expansion of its military capabilities," which are essentially deployed against Pakistan.

"It (India) has engaged in massive expansion of its military capabilities, which are essentially deployed against Pakistan. Its war doctrines envisage a surprise attack and a limited war under the nuclear overhang. Thoughtlessly, India spurned Pakistan's proposals for a mutual strategic restraint to regime. Its leadership has often threatened to cross the line of control and take over Azad Kashmir," Shehbaz Sharif said.

India has clearly stated since the 2019 Pulwama attack that it seeks normal bilateral relations with Pakistan, emphasizing that Pakistan must create a conducive environment free from terrorism and hostility. Additionally, India has consistently expressed its concerns regarding Pakistan's support for cross-border terrorism, asserting that terrorism and dialogue cannot coexist.

India has also presented evidence at various international forums regarding Pakistan's backing of terrorist groups. Furthermore, India is now entitled to respond to Pakistan's address at the UNGA.