UNGA meet to go virtual for first time in 75 years

A bio-diversity summit is scheduled for 30 September, a meeting of the GA on the 25th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women is on 1 October, while another to promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons is on 2 October. World leaders have been requested to submit their recorded messages for these events as well. The proceedings will be limited to video messages, but some said this year’s session will see multilateralism reduced to the minimum.