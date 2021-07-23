UNGA president-elect lists economic recovery, climate change as priorities

“This could be an opportunity to enhance multilateralism and strengthen cooperation. This could be an opportunity for the UN to play a central role in rebuilding communities, rescuing the plant, help in the recovery of economies and above all (in) restoring hope. As president of the General Assembly, I will do all I can to make this a reality," he said. He later added that he aimed to bring producers of vaccines together to ensure that all citizens of the world are vaccinated by the end of 2022 describing the present as the time to “share and chart the future course of action."