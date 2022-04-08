UNGA suspends Russia from Human Rights Council. What India said amid US threat

Pointing out the hypocrisy of the Western countries in continuing their energy and fertilizer imports from Russia, while asking other countries to reduce theirs, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a weekly briefing, "As regards who is trading with Russia... and what consequences are on that," Bagchi said while referring to Western countries, "Let me just emphasize that energy flows are continuing, fertilizer purchases have been insulated, there are other examples also."

