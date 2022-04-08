UNGA suspends Russia from Human Rights Council. What India said amid US threat

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The UNGA voted in favour by two-thirds to remove Russia from the Human Rights Council. With 93 countries voting in favour, 24 against and 57 abstaining on the resolution, UNGA suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council
The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday voted in favour of the suspension of Russia from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC). A vote on whether or not to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council took place after the US envoy to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield made a case for seeking the suspension of Russia from the Human Rights Council in front of the UN Security Council on Tuesday, according to news agency ANI report.
The UNGA voted in favour by two-thirds to remove Russia from the Human Rights Council. With 93 countries voting in favour, 24 against and 57 abstaining on the resolution, UNGA suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council.
Meanwhile, India and 57 other countries on Thursday abstained in the United Nations General Assembly on a vote with regard to the suspension of Russia from the Human Rights Council.
The US-initiated resolution expressed "grave concern at the ongoing human rights and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, particularly at the reports of violations and abuses of human rights and violations of international humanitarian law by the Russian Federation, including gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights".
In his statement on the UNGA resolution, TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, said that since the inception of the Ukrainian conflict, India has stood for peace, dialogue, and diplomacy.
"We believe that no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood and at the cost of innocent lives. If India has chosen any side, it is the side of peace and it is for an immediate end to violence," he said.
"We continue to remain deeply concerned at the worsening situation and reiterate our call for end to all hostilities. When innocent human lives are at stake, diplomacy must prevail as the only viable option," he added.
This development comes at a time when the US has come out with statements threatening India with 'consequences' for continuing trade relations with Russia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that the country is very open about its special economic relationship with the Russians and that it shouldn't be assigned a 'political colouring', according to ANI report.
Pointing out the hypocrisy of the Western countries in continuing their energy and fertilizer imports from Russia, while asking other countries to reduce theirs, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a weekly briefing, "As regards who is trading with Russia... and what consequences are on that," Bagchi said while referring to Western countries, "Let me just emphasize that energy flows are continuing, fertilizer purchases have been insulated, there are other examples also."
It is important to note that the US itself has increased its oil imports from Russia over the past few weeks by as much as 43 per cent, reaching 100,000 barrels per day.
"We have established economic relations with Russia, our focus is on stabilizing these established economic relations in the current circumstances, and we have been very open about it, we have been saying the requirement and the need to stabilize it given the difficulties," the MEA spokesperson said.
(With inputs from agencies)
