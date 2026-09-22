UNGA 2026 LIVE Updates: Trump to defend US-Israel war on Iran at UNGA, says nuclear threat ‘had to be confronted’

UNGA 2026 LIVE Updates: Outgoing UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has concluded his final UN General Assembly speech to a standing ovation. His term ends this year. Guterres said, “The fault lines in our world are widening,” citing war, climate change, and AI. He stressed, “These are not separate crises… These are chapters of the same story. The story of power.”
US President Donald Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and French President Emmanuel Macron are among those set to address the assembly.
When is UNGA 2026?
The high-level UN General Assembly (UNGA) debate begins on Tuesday, 22 September, with nearly 130 heads of state and government expected to address world leaders in New York. The debate will run until Saturday, 26 September, and resume on Monday, 28 September. There will be two daily sessions, broadly from 6:30 pm to 12:15 am IST and 12:30 am to 6:30 am IST the following day.
Who is speaking?
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will open the proceedings, followed by UNGA President Khalilur Rahman of Bangladesh. Brazil traditionally speaks first, followed by the US as host country. Donald Trump is expected to address the assembly at around 7:15 pm IST on Tuesday.
Trump at UNGA: What to expect
US President Donald Trump is set to address the UN General Assembly on Tuesday at 7:30 pm IST, speaking at a turbulent moment shaped by the war in Iran, economic uncertainty and growing concerns over the impact of artificial intelligence.
His administration has also reduced US financial support for the United Nations, raising fresh questions about Washington's relationship with the organisation.
Where is UNGA held?
The annual gathering takes place at UN headquarters in Manhattan, New York, the organisation's main centre for international diplomacy. The complex, built between 1949 and 1952, is owned by the UN and is treated as international territory.
What is on the UNGA agenda?
The 81st UNGA session carries the theme “Restoring trust, managing transformation: a United Nations that delivers for all”. Key meetings during the week will cover climate action, development, sea-level rise, pandemic preparedness, racism and nuclear disarmament.
Beyond the formal agenda, world leaders are expected to discuss the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, artificial intelligence and the UN's funding pressures. Diplomats will also closely watch the race to replace Guterres, whose term ends on 31 December.
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Brazil’s president has addressed the economic impact of disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.
“The Strait of Hormuz has become a battleground when it should be a vital passage for international trade,” he said.
“Families around the world are paying for the rising price of fuel, fertiliser and fuel, he added.
The Brazilian president has also addressed the situation in Haiti and Cuba – here are his translated remarks:
The crisis in Haiti continues to test the limits of the international community’s indifference
In Cuba, the world watches in horror as collective punishment is imposed on 10 million people by an illegal economic and energy embargo.
US President Donald Trump is expected to defend US military action in the Western Hemisphere, including strikes on suspected drug-smuggling boats, in his UNGA speech.
A UN special rapporteur has said the strikes violated international law and may constitute crimes against humanity, with at least 223 people killed in 68 attacks between September 2025 and August 2026.
In prepared remarks, Trump said the US would not allow threats to gain a foothold in the Western Hemisphere and would use its military power if necessary to protect US interests.
According to NYT report, Trump in his UNGA speech will also take aim at Cuba, according to the excerpts released by the White House. “The Cuban regime has also spent decades coordinating with left-wing radicals and Communist networks here in the United States,” the prepared remarks say.
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva warned that concessions to the “law of the strongest” had gone too far, urging countries to choose between multilateralism and unilateralism, democracy and extremism, and sovereignty and subordination.
“These choices require courage, political will and clarity of objectives,” Lula said in translated remarks.
Beginning his address, Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has criticised the UN for “failing in one of its important missions – to rid humanity of the scourge of war”.
The UN’s “credibility has never been lower,” he said. “Its ability to protect the most vulnerable – those who have no army or arsenals has never been so weak”.
The White House has released excerpts from US President Donald Trump’s UN speech, signalling that he will defend his overseas actions, including the US-Israeli war in Iran, NYT reported.
“While others have talked, I have acted,” Trump says in the prepared remarks. “While others have spoken of peace, I have made it. While others have ignored threats, I have confronted them.”
US President Donald Trump will defend the US-Israeli war on Iran in his UNGA remarks, arguing that the conflict was necessary to eliminate Tehran’s nuclear capabilities, New York Times reported.
“Just imagine if such a vile regime were ever empowered to carry out large-scale terror attacks from behind a nuclear shield,” Trump said in prepared remarks. “This was the reality we had to confront.”
The war remains deeply unpopular among Americans, while Trump has criticised European leaders who have refused to join the conflict.
US President Donald Trump has briefly spoken to reporters while entering the UN assembly.
Trump said his message to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is that he should “settle the war” in Ukraine.
Guterres delivered his speech in English, French and Spanish, three of the U.N.’s six official languages. (The others are Arabic, Chinese and Russian.)
Guterres said the wars in the Middle East must end. “So-called cease-fires have amounted to little more than ‘lesser fires’ — with civilians continuing to pay the price,” he said. “Enough is enough.”
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said artificial intelligence has rapidly become a global concern since he took office in 2017. “The danger is not technology,” he said. “The danger is technology without accountability. Capability without oversight.”
Guterres called for a global AI risk management framework backed by credible and independent oversight.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the UN was built on the belief that countries share a common future. With 100 days left in office, he pledged to carry that spirit beyond the end of his term on December 31.
Guterres said he would continue to champion peace, human dignity and the rule of law, stressing that the UN’s values “are greater than an office, and they endure beyond any life”.
Trump has told his advisers he would like to arrange a meeting with Iranian officials at UNGA if “conditions are right,” a source said. An engagement with Iran’s delegation is not scheduled, but the US is open to a meeting, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.
Guterres has been applauded when pointing out that Africa is “the most stunning example” of how the UNSC does not reflect the changes the world has undergone since World World II.
“Today Africa still has no permanent representation on the council,” he said. “A 21st Century security council with no permanent African seats is unjust and indefensible. This must change.”
UN secretary-general says women and girls around the world continue to face “discrimination, violence and abuse”.
“Their rights are being rolled back, their voices silenced, their bodies turned into battlegrounds and their freedoms treated as bargaining chips,” Guterres said. “This is an outrage and a profound waste for humanity.”
“Peace is more durable when women are at the table,” he added.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticised major oil companies, accusing them of treating the atmosphere “as an open sewer” while profiting from the consequences. He said five major Western oil firms had made nearly $500 billion since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, compared with just $34 billion in international public climate adaptation funding for developing countries in the latest year reported.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington would “live up to our commitments” to Saudi Arabia amid rising regional tensions involving the Iran-backed Houthis. Speaking to Fox & Friends, Rubio said the US would “always stand with Saudi Arabia and support them” under its agreement with Riyadh.
He said Washington was working to resolve the conflict but warned of its potential impact on the Red Sea and Saudi Arabia’s economy. Rubio, speaking from New York during the UN General Assembly, declined to discuss details of ongoing talks with Saudi Arabia.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the war against Iran amid high oil prices, saying shipments through the Strait of Hormuz are “increasing dramatically”. Rubio acknowledged that prices are “very high”, but argued they “would be double” if Iran had a nuclear weapon.
Rubio said the US military had worked to clear the Strait of Hormuz of mines and that the “enormous majority” of ships were able to pass through. He also blamed the attack on Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline for contributing to higher oil prices.
On the Ukraine war, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Russia’s “full-scale invasion” as “a brutal war in blatant violation of the [UN] charters”. He said civilians continued to be killed away from the front lines, mainly in Ukraine but increasingly in parts of Russia.