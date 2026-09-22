UNGA 2026 LIVE Updates: Trump to defend US-Israel war on Iran at UNGA, says nuclear threat ‘had to be confronted’

UNGA 2026 LIVE Updates: Outgoing UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has concluded his final UN General Assembly speech to a standing ovation. His term ends this year. Guterres said, “The fault lines in our world are widening,” citing war, climate change, and AI. He stressed, “These are not separate crises… These are chapters of the same story. The story of power.”

US President Donald Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and French President Emmanuel Macron are among those set to address the assembly.

When is UNGA 2026?

The high-level UN General Assembly (UNGA) debate begins on Tuesday, 22 September, with nearly 130 heads of state and government expected to address world leaders in New York. The debate will run until Saturday, 26 September, and resume on Monday, 28 September. There will be two daily sessions, broadly from 6:30 pm to 12:15 am IST and 12:30 am to 6:30 am IST the following day.

Who is speaking?

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will open the proceedings, followed by UNGA President Khalilur Rahman of Bangladesh. Brazil traditionally speaks first, followed by the US as host country. Donald Trump is expected to address the assembly at around 7:15 pm IST on Tuesday.

Trump at UNGA: What to expect

US President Donald Trump is set to address the UN General Assembly on Tuesday at 7:30 pm IST, speaking at a turbulent moment shaped by the war in Iran, economic uncertainty and growing concerns over the impact of artificial intelligence.

His administration has also reduced US financial support for the United Nations, raising fresh questions about Washington's relationship with the organisation.

Where is UNGA held?

The annual gathering takes place at UN headquarters in Manhattan, New York, the organisation's main centre for international diplomacy. The complex, built between 1949 and 1952, is owned by the UN and is treated as international territory.

What is on the UNGA agenda?

The 81st UNGA session carries the theme “Restoring trust, managing transformation: a United Nations that delivers for all”. Key meetings during the week will cover climate action, development, sea-level rise, pandemic preparedness, racism and nuclear disarmament.

Beyond the formal agenda, world leaders are expected to discuss the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, artificial intelligence and the UN's funding pressures. Diplomats will also closely watch the race to replace Guterres, whose term ends on 31 December.

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