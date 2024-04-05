Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  UNHRC adopts resolution over Gaza-Israel war, India among 13 countries to abstain

UNHRC adopts resolution over Gaza-Israel war, India among 13 countries to abstain

Written By Akriti Anand

While the Israeli ambassador walked out of the plenary session in protest at the end of her speech, India was among 13 countries which abstained from voting for the resolution.

The UNHRC adopted resolution over Israel-Gaza war on Friday.

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) adopted a resolution on Friday, calling for Israel to be held accountable for possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip at the end of the 55th Council session.

