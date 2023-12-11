UNICEF Day 2023: Know history, significance, theme, and quotes to share
UNICEF Day is celebrated to raise awareness among people about helping children in need throughout the world.
The United Nations Children's Fund is a humanitarian organization under the aegis of the United Nations which aims to protect the rights of every child across the world. Hence, UNICEF was initially established as the United Nations International Children Emergency Fund to address the needs of children impacted by World War II on December 11, 1946.