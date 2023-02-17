Unidentified balloon prompts Chinese city to clear the skies
- China and the US have been trading barbs since the Biden administration earlier this month shot down what it said was a spy balloon that had drifted over the continental US
A balloon of unknown origin spotted flying over a northern Chinese city prompted the local airport to redirect flights Thursday, highlighting growing concern in both the US and China about unidentified objects in their airspace.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×