Unidentified object on Japan's beach which triggered panic was just a...
- The discovery of the unidentified spherical object prompted a quick reaction from the security authorities with officials in helmets and hazmat suits cordoned off the area
Amid the paranoia of spy balloons all around, the Japanese authorities have clarified that the unidentified spherical object which drifted ashore in Hamamatsu was not explosive or any kind of spying device, but simply a piece of scrap metal.
