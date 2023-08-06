UPI: It’s the digital public code of the world, and very affordable5 min read 06 Aug 2023, 09:00 PM IST
NEW DELHI : The number of countries where the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) “is live" is set to double in the next 12 to 18 months, said Ritesh Shukla, the chief executive officer of NPCI International, the firm running India’s flagship retail payment and settlement system.