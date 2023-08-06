UPI: It’s the digital public code of the world, and very affordable

The vision or the objectives that we are pursuing is to develop collaboration or help other countries create their own version of UPI. When something like the UPI comes in a developing country, the value that it creates is immense. And if we are able to achieve this in any country, it’s the digital public code of the world. So we are saying that why should you reinvent the wheel? We have something that we have developed in-house using open-source technologies, which means that your cost of operations would be very, very affordable. This creates a lot of value in the sense that it helps in better citizen welfare delivery, it helps in promoting micro economic trends in financial inclusion. It has displaced cash. Managing cash costs about 1.5-2% of the GDP. So, there is a lot of savings one can derive and if India can help any country be sold in that space, create and there’s a lot of positive positioning that you can derive from it. We are pursuing that, but that’s more of a slightly longish play. We are in discussions with a lot of countries in the developing world and in the years to come things will materialize.