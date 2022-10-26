Unilever recalls Dove, other dry shampoos in the US. 10 points2 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2022, 10:28 AM IST
- Unilever did not release the amount of benzene found in the products, though said it was recalling them out of an abundance of caution.
Unilever Plc has recalled popular brands of aerosol dry shampoo, including Dove and Tresemmé after discovering they were contaminated with a chemical called benzene that can cause cancer. The company has recalled other brands as well such as Nexxus, Suave and Tigi which makes Rockaholic and Bed Head dry shampoos.