Union Cabinet approves MoU with Bangladesh on water withdrawal from Kushiyara river

A Joint Monitoring Team shall be set up by both the countries to monitor the withdrawal of water by each side during dry season.
1 min read . 07:33 PM ISTSaurav Anand

  • The MoU was signed on Sept 6 on withdrawal of upto 153 cusecs of water each by India and Bangladesh from common border river Kushiyara during dry season for their consumptive water requirement

NEW DELHI :The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday has given its ex-post facto approval for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Bangladesh on withdrawal of upto 153 cusecs of water each by India and Bangladesh from common border river Kushiyara.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on September 6 between the Ministry of Jal Shakti and Bangladesh’s Ministry of Water Resources on withdrawal of upto 153 cusecs of water each by India and Bangladesh from common border River Kushiyara during dry season (1st November to 31st May) for their consumptive water requirement.

According to an official statement, this MoU will enable Assam government to withdraw upto 153 cusecs of water from the common stretch of Kushiyara river during dry season for their consumptive water requirement.

A Joint Monitoring Team shall be set up by both the countries to monitor the withdrawal of water by each side during dry season.

