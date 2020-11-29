United begins flying Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine

Last week, Pfizer requested U.S. authorization for emergency use of the Covid-19 vaccine it developed with BioNTech SE of Germany. The FDA has scheduled a Dec. 10 meeting for a panel of outside advisers to help review the evidence behind Pfizer’s request and vote whether to recommend that the vaccine be cleared for broad use in the U.S. The FDA could make that determination soon after the advisory panel’s vote, setting up the potential for the start of distribution by mid-December.