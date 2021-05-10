Subscribe
Home >News >World >United Kingdom lowers COVID alert level to 3

United Kingdom lowers COVID alert level to 3

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson
1 min read . 05:45 PM IST Reuters

  • 'Thanks to the efforts of the UK public in social distancing and the impact we are starting to see from the vaccination programme, case numbers, deaths and COVID hospital pressures have fallen consistently,' the UK's four chief medical officers said in a joint statement.

LONDON : The United Kingdom's chief medical officers on Monday agreed to lower the COVID alert level to 3, which means the epidemic is in general circulation, from 4, which means transmission is high or rising exponentially.

"However COVID is still circulating with people catching and spreading the virus every day so we all need to continue to be vigilant. This remains a major pandemic globally."

