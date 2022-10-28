United Nations ‘not aware’ of any military-biological activities in Ukraine2 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2022, 01:33 AM IST
- UN body on disarmament said that it is not aware of any military-biological activities by United States in Ukraine
After Russia accused the United States of "military-biological activities" in Ukraine and called for a probe by United Nations, a disarmament official of the UN said that the organization is not aware of any biological program in Ukraine. The UN official also clarified that the organization does not have any mandate or technical capacity to investigate such claims.