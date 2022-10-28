After Russia accused the United States of "military-biological activities" in Ukraine and called for a probe by United Nations, a disarmament official of the UN said that the organization is not aware of any biological program in Ukraine. The UN official also clarified that the organization does not have any mandate or technical capacity to investigate such claims.

"We are aware that the Russian Federation has filed an official complaint... regarding allegations of biological weapons programs in Ukraine," Adedeji Ebo, the UN's Deputy High Representative for Disarmament Affairs told the Security Council.

"As high representative Izumi Nakamitsu informed the council in March, and May of this year the United Nations is not aware of any such biological weapons programs," he said, noting that the UN had no mandate or technical capacity to investigate.

Russia accused the US-led western countries of inciting the conflict in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin claiming that the West is playing a "dangerous, bloody and dirty" geopolitical game that was sowing chaos across the world.

Putin also warned on Thursday that the world is facing the most dangerous decade since the Second World War as the US-led Western countries are scrambling to prevent the inevitable crumbling of their global dominance. He expressed confidence, that for peace in the world, the US needs the help of Russia and its friends.

"The historical period of the West's undivided dominance over world affairs is coming to an end," Putin told the Valdai Discussion Club.

“We are standing at a historical frontier, ahead is probably the most dangerous, unpredictable, and, at the same time, an important decade since the end of World War Two. Russia did not consider the West to be an enemy of Russia despite the current phase of confrontation," he added.

China also expressed its intention to deepen its ties with Russia and also slammed US and NATO for pushing Russia into a corner through a transatlantic military alliance.

With inputs from agencies