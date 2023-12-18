EAM S Jaishankar compares UNSC to ‘old club,’ says ‘set members don't want to let go of the grip’
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar criticized the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), calling it an ‘old club’ that resists admitting new members and avoids scrutiny of their practices.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, addressing the Rotary Institute 2023 event in Bengaluru on Sunday, took a pointed swipe at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).
