External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, addressing the Rotary Institute 2023 event in Bengaluru on Sunday, took a pointed swipe at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

As reported by ANI, He likened it to an "old club" where existing member nations resist admitting new members, fearing a loss of control. Jaishankar emphasized that members of this "club" are reluctant to have their practices scrutinized or questioned.

"Security Council is like an old club, where there are set members who don't want to let go of the grip. They want to keep control over the club. Not very keen to admit more members, not keen to have their practices questioned," ANI reported S Jaishankar as saying.

Describing it as a failure, the External Affairs Minister highlighted that the lack of reforms is diminishing the effectiveness of the United Nations.

"In a way, it's a human failing. But I think today it is harming the world. It is harming the world because, on key issues confronting the world, the UN is getting less and less effective," Jaishankar said.

He further added, “And I can also tell you the global sentiment. I mean, today, if you ask 200 countries in the world, do you want reform or don't you want reform? A very large number of countries would say, yes, we want reform...," he said while emphasising that nations are urging for reform efforts in the UN Security Council to deal with the prevailing challenges.

In September, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed concern that the United Nations' reluctance to reform its structure would render the organization "anachronistic," prompting people to seek solutions elsewhere. He made an analogy by likening the situation to passengers on a bus, drawing an "injudicious" reference to the permanent members of the UN Security Council.

“I somewhere injudiciously...described it like a passenger in a bus. A person sitting on the seat, will not vacate it for the next person. So, these five guys are sitting. Sometimes, you see such passengers, you see someone is tired, someone is carrying a baby, they will not get up and give up that seat," he had said.

Notably, reforms in the global systems have been an issue continuously raised by India on the global stage.

Earlier in September, during his concluding address at the G20 Leaders Summit in the national capital, PM Modi reiterated his stance of making global systems by the “realities of the present" and took the example of the United Nations Security Council.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had noted, "When the UN was established, the world at that time was completely different from today. At that time there were 51 founding members in the UN. Today the number of countries included in the UN is around 200. Despite this, the permanent members in UNSC are still the same."

(With inputs from ANI)

