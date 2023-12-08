United Parcel Service fires 35 organised workers, Teamsters union says

United Parcel Service has laid off 35 newly organized workers, the Teamsters union that represents US workers said. UPS said that a small number of employees are being laid off at its Louisville Centennial Hub as it matches staffing with business needs.

In a report by the Reuters news agency, the company said, "UPS respects our employees' rights to organize and we have not committed any unfair labor practices".

However, International Brotherhood of Teamsters General President Sean O'Brien that UPS laid off those workers despite the ruling of an independent arbitrator and falsely claimed that their work should be performed by management.

Teamsters Union warned they will do a strike if UPS doesn't take action.

"If UPS doesn't get its act together, they'll be on strike next. Our union will not hesitate to act, and we will not back down," said O'Brien.

Teamsters represented some 340,000 UPS workers in a contract deal reached earlier this year.

UPS said its ratified contract covering Teamsters-represented workers remains intact.

The company said, "We are committed to working with the Teamsters to resolve this separate matter with a small number of employees at Centennial".

Separately, more than 1,1000 newly organised DHL Express workers went on strike yesterday to protest unfair labor practices and stalled contract talks.

The strike threatens to delay packages during the critical peak holiday shipping season when package carriers like DHL, FedEx, and United Parcel Service see volumes spike.

The workers, who load and unload DHL Express airplanes at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), voted to organize with the Teamsters in April. They have been negotiating their first contract with DHL since July.

DHL Express said the Teamsters are using the strike to pressure the company to agree to "unreasonable" contract terms.

"While there is no agreed deadline for these contract negotiations, we are committed to working in good faith at the December negotiating sessions and have offered further negotiating dates in January to conclude this matter," DHL Express said.

(With Reuters inputs)

