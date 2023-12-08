United Parcel Service fires 35 organised workers, Teamsters union says
UPS said that a small number of employees are being laid off at its Louisville Centennial Hub as it matches staffing with business needs.
United Parcel Service has laid off 35 newly organized workers, the Teamsters union that represents US workers said. UPS said that a small number of employees are being laid off at its Louisville Centennial Hub as it matches staffing with business needs.
