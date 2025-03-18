Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) former top official on Tuesday said the latest strikes on Gaza are part of a fresh campaign to make Hamas “feel pain like they’ve never done before,” Fox News reported.

The intense strikes that killed over 400 people early on Tuesday were the start of “a very different type of military campaign” in response to Hamas’ refusal to release the final 59 hostages, IDF’s former spokesperson Col. Johnathan Conricus said.

“If you don’t release hostages, there’s a price to pay in blood,” Col. Conricus told Fox News.

“Israel has signaled that it is going to take the battle to Hamas and make them feel pain like they’ve never done before.”

Benjamin Netanyahu orders strikes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he ordered strikes because Hamas had rejected proposals to secure a ceasefire extension during faltering talks.

In a statement, Netanyahu’s office said: “Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength.”

“Hamas repeatedly refused to release our hostages and rejected all offers it received from the US presidential envoy, Steve Witkoff, and from the mediators,” Netanyahu’s office added.

In January, Israel and Hamas had agreed to a ceasefire deal.

In the first phase of the deal, about three dozen Israeli hostages were released in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

The two countries have not been able to hammer out details of the second phase of the deal, which was supposed to include the release of the 59 remaining hostages held by Hamas.

Israel and Hamas accused each other of breaching the truce, which had broadly held since January, offering respite from war for the 2 million inhabitants of Gaza, where most buildings have been reduced to rubble.

The IDF said it has learned of Hamas’ preparing to launch new strikes on Israel as the group stocked up on weapons.

Israeli airstrikes pounded Gaza and killed more than 400 people, Palestinian health authorities said on Tuesday.