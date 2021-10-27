The United States has issued its first passport with the ‘X’ designation on Wednesday. The US State Department had announced in June that it was moving toward adding a third gender marker for non-binary, intersex and gender-nonconforming people.

The department had said back then that the reforms would take time to implement because it required extensive updates to its computer systems. After the first passport with ‘X’ gender designation was issued today, the department said said it expects to be able to offer the option more broadly next year.

A department official said the passport application and system update with the “X" designation option still need to be approved by the Office of Management and Budget, which approves all government forms, before they can be issued.

The department now also allows applicants to self-select their gender as male or female, no longer requiring them to provide medical certification if their gender did not match that listed on their other identification documents.

The United States joins a handful of countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Nepal and Canada, in allowing its citizens to designate a gender other than male or female on their passports.

The US special diplomatic envoy for LGBTQ rights, Jessica Stern, called the moves historic and celebratory, saying they bring the government documents in line with the “lived reality" that there is a wider spectrum of human sex characteristics than is reflected in the previous two designations.

Stern said her office planned to talk about the United States' experience with the change in its interactions around the world and she hopes that might help inspire other governments to offer the option.

“We see this as a way of affirming and uplifting the human rights of trans and intersex and gender-nonconforming and nonbinary people everywhere," she said.

The development is a watershed moment for LGBTQ rights movements, as members from the community had even approached courts for including an option other than male or female on passport applications.

Dana Zzyym (pronounced Zimm), an intersex Colorado resident who has been in a legal battle with the state department since 2015, was denied a passport for failing to check male or female on an application.

Zzyym was born with ambiguous physical sexual characteristics but was raised as a boy and underwent several surgeries that failed to make Zzyym appear fully male, according to court filings. Zzyym served in the Navy as a male but later came to identify as intersex while working and studying at Colorado State University. The department's denial of Zzyym's passport prevented Zzyym from being able to travel to a meeting of Organization Intersex International in Mexico.

