Joe Biden in trouble ahead of 2024 elections? Poll shows only 39% like him as US president, lowest tally since April
US President Joe Biden's approval rating was marginally down from 40 per cent in October and 42 per cent in September, the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll showed.
US President Joe Biden's popularity in the country dropped further to its lowest level this month since April, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed on Tuesday. The two-day opinion poll, which ended on Saturday, showed 39 per cent of respondents approved of Biden's performance as president.