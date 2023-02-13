United States tells citizens: depart Russia immediately
- ‘U.S. citizens residing or travelling in Russia should depart immediately,' the US embassy in Moscow said
The United States has told its citizens to leave Russia immediately due to the war in Ukraine and the risk of arbitrary arrest or harassment by Russian law enforcement agencies.
