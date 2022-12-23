US temp drops to -40 °C as Arctic ‘Bomb Cyclone’ brews. All you need to know

The dangerous storm is expected to hit everyone east of the Rockies — around two-thirds of the country. Though much of the West Coast will be shielded from the cold, the Arctic front is expected to pass east and south all the way through Florida. Meanwhile, blizzard conditions aren’t expected to hit the East Coast. Some spots around the Great Lakes may see upwards of a foot of snow by Friday, the National Weather Service predicted.

