The exchange will be open from June 15, 2022, with a one-week virtual program and orientation followed by a two-week academic residency hosted at Alabama A&M University, a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) and the University of Alabama
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The United States Department of State on Tuesday announced the launch of the Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative to celebrate the two great historical personalities Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Martin Luther King, Jr, who were patrons of civil rights and social justice.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The United States Department of State on Tuesday announced the launch of the Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative to celebrate the two great historical personalities Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Martin Luther King, Jr, who were patrons of civil rights and social justice.
As per the US Department of State release, the initiative aims to bring together "20 emerging young civic leaders from India and the United States to advance civil rights, social justice, and inclusion on the local, national and international levels by exploring the histories and legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This exchange was championed by the late Honorable John Lewis."
As per the US Department of State release, the initiative aims to bring together "20 emerging young civic leaders from India and the United States to advance civil rights, social justice, and inclusion on the local, national and international levels by exploring the histories and legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This exchange was championed by the late Honorable John Lewis."
Here are the crucial details:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Here are the crucial details:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It is important to note that the exchange will be open from June 15, 2022, with a one-week virtual program and orientation followed by a two-week academic residency hosted at Alabama A&M University, a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) and the University of Alabama.
It is important to note that the exchange will be open from June 15, 2022, with a one-week virtual program and orientation followed by a two-week academic residency hosted at Alabama A&M University, a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) and the University of Alabama.
In addition to classroom learning and discussion, participants will visit civil rights sites in Montgomery, Selma, and Birmingham, Alabama; Memphis, Tennessee; and Atlanta, Georgia, said the release.
In addition to classroom learning and discussion, participants will visit civil rights sites in Montgomery, Selma, and Birmingham, Alabama; Memphis, Tennessee; and Atlanta, Georgia, said the release.
Notably, in January 2023, the Indian and US participants will reconvene in India to visit important sites, communities, and organizations that build upon their academic curriculum, which is centred around the academic themes of peace, nonviolence, and conflict resolution and build their leadership capacities.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Notably, in January 2023, the Indian and US participants will reconvene in India to visit important sites, communities, and organizations that build upon their academic curriculum, which is centred around the academic themes of peace, nonviolence, and conflict resolution and build their leadership capacities.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs announced the launch of the Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative, which brings together 20 emerging young civic leaders from India and the United States, the US Department of State press release added.
The Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs announced the launch of the Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative, which brings together 20 emerging young civic leaders from India and the United States, the US Department of State press release added.
It will advance civil rights, social justice, and inclusion on the local, national and international levels by exploring the histories and legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Martin Luther King, Jr. This exchange was championed by the late John Lewis, added the release.
It will advance civil rights, social justice, and inclusion on the local, national and international levels by exploring the histories and legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Martin Luther King, Jr. This exchange was championed by the late John Lewis, added the release.