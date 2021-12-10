Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / World /  United States wins appeal over extradition of WikiLeaks founder Assange

United States wins appeal over extradition of WikiLeaks founder Assange

Julian Assange greets supporters outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London.
1 min read . 04:15 PM IST Reuters

  • The United States won an appeal in London's High Court to have Wikileaks founder Julian Assange extradited to face criminal charges, including breaking a spying law and conspiring to hack government computers.

The United States won an appeal in London's High Court to have Wikileaks founder Julian Assange extradited to face criminal charges, including breaking a spying law and conspiring to hack government computers.

"The court allows the appeal," Judge Timothy Holroyde said. He said the United States had given a package of assurances to Britain about the conditions of Assange's detention.

U.S. authorities accuse Australian-born Assange, 50, of 18 counts relating to Wikileaks’ release of vast troves of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables which they said had put lives in danger.

The United States was appealing against a Jan. 4 ruling by a London District Judge that Assange should not be extradited because he would likely commit suicide in a U.S. prison.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

