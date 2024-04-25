University of Texas at Austin warns students amid pro-Palestine protests
The University of Texas Austin sends students email alerting them of a 'Notice of Dispersal Order' amid ongoing pro-Palestine protests.
The University of Texas at Austin on Wednesday sent email to students alerting them of a 'Notice of Dispersal Order' amid ongoing pro-Palestine protests. Police arrested more than a dozen people including a local news photographer at the university.
