The University of Texas at Austin on Wednesday sent email to students alerting them of a 'Notice of Dispersal Order' amid ongoing pro-Palestine protests. Police arrested more than a dozen people including a local news photographer at the university. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Some universities including the University of Texas at Austin, have swiftly resorted to law enforcement as they struggle to diffuse tension on campuses throughout the nation.

To disperse the demonstrators, hundreds of local and state police pushed and shoved them, sending several protestors flying into the street. Officers forced their way through the throng in order to use zip ties to conduct arrests. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The State Department of Public Safety informed that around 20 demonstrators were taken into custody at the request of university officials and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, AP reported.

Dane Urquhart, a third-year Texas student, called the police presence and arrests an “overreaction," adding that the protest “would have stayed peaceful" if the officers had not turned out in force. “Because of all the arrests, I think a lot more (demonstrations) are going to happen," the student added.

On the other hand, Harvard University in Massachusetts had sought to stay ahead of protests this week by limiting access to Harvard Yard and requiring permission for tents and tables. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Students calling for schools to sever financial links to Israel and divest from businesses supporting the conflict, which has lasted for months, are protesting the Israel-Hamas war.

Universities have been more interventionist, according to some Jewish students who claim the demonstrations have turned antisemitic and have scared them away from campus.

At New York University this week, police said 133 protesters were taken into custody, while over 40 protesters were arrested Monday at an encampment at Yale University. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Columbia University averted another confrontation between students and police earlier Wednesday. University President Minouche Shafik had set on Tuesday a midnight deadline to reach an agreement on clearing an encampment, but the school extended negotiations, saying it would continue talks with protesters for another 48 hours.

(With AP inputs)

