‘Unjustifiable, unacceptable’: Saudi Arabia condemns Iran attack on Qatar, says ‘deploying its capabilities for support’

Saudi Arabia condemned Iran's strikes on US military base outside Qatar's capital Doha late on Monday night.

A report published by AFP, quoting a foreign ministry statement, said that Saudi Arabia affirmed its solidarity and full support for Qatar. Condemning Iran's attacks by calling them unacceptable and unjustifiable, the Kingdom said, “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia condemns and denounces in the strongest terms the aggression launched by Iran against the sisterly State of Qatar, which constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and the principles of good neighborliness.”

“It is unacceptable and cannot be justified under any circumstances,” it added. The statement also said that Saudi Arabia is deploying all its capabilities to support Qatar in all measures it takes.

Iran attacks US military bases in Qatar, Iraq Iran launched missile attacks late night on Monday on US military bases in Qatar and Iraq, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites and escalating tensions in the volatile region.

In a statement, Iran's top security body said that its armed forces used the same number of bombs that the US had used in attacking its nuclear facilities, news agency Reuters reported.

Iran is calling its missile operation ‘Annunciation of Victory’ against US bases in Iraq and Qatar, the report said. Confirming the attacks, Iran's military said it had carried out a "devastating and powerful" missile attack on the Al Udeid US airbase in Qatar.

Also Read | THESE countries shut airspace amid Iran's strikes on US bases

Also Read | IndiGo issues advisory after Iran attacks US military base in Qatar

Also Read | Indian Embassy in Qatar cautions after Iran launches missile attack on US base

Also Read | US confirms Iranian missile attack on Al Udeid Base in Qatar

According to an AP report, Qatar issued a statement condemning Iranian attack on air base, saying no casualties were reported in the attack. Qatari authorities also said that it reserved the right to respond.

Qatar hosts Al Udeid Air Base, the largest US base in the Middle East, which serves as the forward headquarters for US Central Command and accommodates approximately 10,000 troops.

Iran had earlier threatened to retaliate against the US after it dropped massive bunker-buster bombs on Tehran three nuclear sites – Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan – on Sunday morning.

Iran launches attack on US base in Iraq Iran also targeted the Ain al-Assad base housing US troops in western Iraq, an Iraqi security official told the AP. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to comment publicly.

According to the report, the announcement was made on state television as martial music played. A caption on screen called it “a mighty and successful response by the armed forces of Iran to America’s aggression.”