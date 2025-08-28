‘Unjustified, illegal’: Iran after European nations invoke 'snapback' of nuclear sanctions at UN – here's what it means

France, Germany and the United Kingdom have moved to reimpose United Nations sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program, a step that further deepens Tehran's isolation after its atomic sites were repeatedly bombed during the 12-day-war with Israel.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in a call with his European counterparts, criticised the move, calling it “unjustified, illegal and lacking any legal basis."

The move by European nations does not mean the immediate reimposition of sanctions. Instead the process, which is termed as “snapback” begins a 30-day period of consultation in which Iranian and European diplomats are likely to intensify negotiations to avoid the reimposition of sanctions.

European nations notified the UN that Iran was in breach of its obligations under the 2015 agreement restricting its nuclear activities and moved to reinstate harsh sanctions suspended in that deal.

What is the 2015 nuclear agreement? The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), inked in 2015, was a record nuclear agreement between Iran and several world powers, including the UK, France, Germany, US, among the others.

As part of the deal, Iran pledged to scale back its nuclear program—limiting uranium enrichment levels and stockpiles—while allowing monitoring by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in exchange for relief from international sanctions.

The ‘snapback’ – which forms a critical part of this deal, lets any party automatically reimpose sanctions on Iran if it is found to be significantly violating its commitments.

As per the UN resolution that governs the deal, no Security Council member can veto the sanctions, even Iran’s allies Russia and China.

What happens in a ‘snapback’? The British, French and German foreign ministers suggested that they viewed the snapback as a way to spur negotiations with Tehran, reported AP.

The snapback on Iran nuclear sanctions will impose on Tehran extensive penalties that were in place before the 2015 deal.

