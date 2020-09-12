Speaking further about Sputnik-V, Dmitriev said, "We've frequently discussed potential risks that new technologies may pose, as well as comparing these risks with Sputnik-V vaccine, which is based on a well-studied platform that uses human adenoviral vectors, something that has been proven to be safe and effective. At the same time in the US and Western Europe, proven and safe platform of human adenoviral vectors account for only 15% of the volume of total vaccine procurement."