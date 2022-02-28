Unlike Russia, China can bypass SWIFT to escape ambit of US power

The intermediary faces no credit risk because it’s dealing in sovereign cash, backed by the taxpayers of the world’s second-biggest economy. Nor will there be a settlement risk. The blockchain will make all transactions “atomic," meaning that money will change hands — in tokenized forms — without exposing any of the counterparties to a limbo where they had parted with something of value without receiving the agreed consideration. If the Chinese buyer doesn’t have valid yuan to spend, the seller won’t receive payment; the go-between won’t be out of pocket. And to convert its digital yuan back into dollars — or a stablecoin like Tether or USD Coin that mimics the U.S. dollar — the intermediary only needs people in the rest of the world to want to buy Chinese goods and assets, for which they will be required to send e-CNY.