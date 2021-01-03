Unlike UK, US will not delay second doses of Covid vaccine: Fauci

Fauci noted that in their clinical trials, Pfizer and Moderna - the makers of the two vaccines approved in the US - studied the effectiveness of two doses a few weeks apart, not a few months apart. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said, "The fact is we want to stick with what the science tells us, and the data that we have for both (vaccines) indicate you give a prime, followed by a boost in 21 days with Pfizer and 28 days with Moderna. And right now, that's the way we're going with it, and that's the decision that is made."