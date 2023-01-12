Unlimited leaves: This tech giant abolishes ‘fixed vacation days’ from 20231 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 07:07 PM IST
Microsoft employees who have unused vacation balances will receive a one-time payout for accrued time off.
In a dramatic change to its vacation policy, tech giant Microsoft has decided to give as many holidays to its employees as they need starting this year. Under its new "Discretionary Time off" policy, the company has decided to abolish the system of having a fixed number of yearly vacation days.