Home / News / World / UNSC members adopt statement to curb terror activities
UNSC members adopt statement to curb terror activities
2 min read.07:26 AM IST Edited By Alka Jain ( with inputs from PTI )
The UN Security Council called on CTC to consider developing, with the of CTED, within a reasonable period, a set of non-binding guiding principles, as provided in the declaration.
Under India's presidency, the UN Security Council on Thursday adopted a Presidential statement underscoring the obligation of nations to curb terror activities of blacklisted individuals and groups regardless of their nationality, according to the news agency PTI.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar presided over a UN Security Council briefing on 'Threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts: Global counter-terrorism approach – principles and the way forward'. This was the second signature event held under India's presidency of the Council for the month of December.
The 15-nation Council, at the meeting, adopted the Presidential statement that significantly welcomed the adoption of the 'Delhi Declaration on Countering the Use of New and Emerging Technologies for Terrorist Purposes' by the Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC).
It also called on CTC to consider developing, with the of CTED, within a reasonable period, a set of non-binding guiding principles, as provided in the declaration. The declaration was adopted during the meeting of the CTC held in New Delhi and Mumbai on October 28-29 this year under the chairmanship of India, PTI reported.
"The Security Council reminds all States that they have an 'obligation to curb the terrorist activities of all individuals, groups, undertakings, and entities included on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaeda Sanctions list created pursuant to resolutions 1267' regardless of the nationality or residence of such individuals, groups, undertakings, or entities," the Presidential Statement read.
The Council also urged member states to participate actively in maintaining and updating the ISIL and Al-Qaeda Sanctions List by contributing additional information, submitting delisting requests when appropriate, and identifying and nominating for listing additional individuals, groups, undertakings, and entities.
It also reiterated the obligation of member states to prevent the movement of terrorists or terrorist groups by, inter alia, effective border controls, and, urged member states to exchange information expeditiously, improve cooperation among competent authorities to prevent the movement of terrorists and terrorist groups to and from their territories, the supply of weapons for terrorists and financing that would support terrorists and terrorist groups, as per PTI reports.
The statement underlined that safe havens provided to terrorists continue to be a significant concern and urged member states to cooperate fully in the fight against terrorism in order to find, "deny safe haven to, and bring to justice, extradite or prosecute, in accordance with applicable international law, any person who supports, facilitates, participates or attempts to participate in the financing, planning, preparation or commission of terrorist acts or provides safe havens."
