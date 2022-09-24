UNSC requires urgent and comprehensive reforms: MEA in joint statement

The Ministry of External Affairs in a joint statement of 32 countries has said that the United Nations requires urgent and comprehensive reforms and emphasized that the Security Council must be reflective of the 'aspirations and perspectives of the developing world'
In a joint statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, it said that The United Nations requires urgent and comprehensive reforms while emphasising that the Security Council must be reflective of the "aspirations and perspectives of the developing world" that form the majority of UN global membership.
India emphasised its concerns in a statement of 32 countries highlighting the urgency to push reforms in the UN Security Council.
While stating that the UNSC was the principal organization for international peace and security, joint signatories to the statement reaffirmed that adapting the United Nations to contemporary world realities necessarily requires urgent and comprehensive reform of the Security Council.
The heads of delegations were convinced of the need to restore faith in effective multilateralism and stated, "we stand united, as a group of pro-reform like-minded States, determined to work towards a more inclusive, responsive and participatory international governance architecture,"
The statement read, "We further recognize that lack of progress in Security Council reform has serious implications, not only for the continued relevance of global governance institutions but also for global peace and security and delivering on the purposes, principles and promises of the United Nations Charter,"
The head of delegations emphasized that the reformed Security Council should better reflect the current membership of the United Nations, including through increased representation of the Small Island Developing States (SIDS), which make up about 20% of the United Nations membership.
The delegation reiterated that the expansion of the Security Council in both permanent and non-permanent categories, as well as reform in its working methods, is indispensable to making this body more representative, legitimate and effective.
"We reaffirm our support for the representation of Africa in line with the Common African Position, as contained in the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration,"
"We commit to 'instil new life' in our efforts during the 77th session of the General Assembly, and urgently call on all Members States of the United Nations to join hands to achieve a comprehensive reform of the Security Council,"
The delegation felt the need for a formal negotiation process, guided by the decision-making modalities and working methods laid out in the Charter of the United Nations and in line with the rules and procedures of the General Assembly.
