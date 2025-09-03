China is 'Unstoppable’, says Xi Jinping at military parade, Trump reacts, ‘Xi, Putin and Kim conspiring’ | 10 updates

Chinese President Xi Jinping appeared publicly alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a once-in-a-decade military parade aimed at unveiling new weaponry and highlighting China’s growing diplomatic influence.

The parade, held to mark 80 years since Japan’s defeat in World War II, marks the first time the three leaders have appeared together in public.

Here are the top updates: 1. Chinese President Xi Jinping noted that China was “unstoppable.” "The rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is unstoppable and humanity's cause of peace and development will prevail," Xi said in the speech, aired on television.

2. "Humanity is again faced with a choice of peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, and win-win outcomes or zero-sum games," Xi added. The president called on nations across the world “to eliminate the root cause of war and prevent historical tragedies from recurring”. “Common security can only be safeguarded when nations across the world treat each other as equals, live in harmony, and mutually support one another,” he said.

3. US President Donald Trump accused Xi, North Korea's Kim Jong Un and Russian President Putin of conspiring against the US at the Beijing meeting. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "The big question to be answered is whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of support and "blood" that The United States of America gave to China in order to help it to secure its FREEDOM from a very unfriendly foreign invader. Many Americans died in China's quest for Victory and Glory. I hope that they are rightfully Honored and Remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice! May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America."

Read4. The military parade doubles as a demonstration of strength, aimed at reinforcing public support for the Communist Party and President Xi Jinping. It also positions China as a rising global power and an alternative to the U.S.-led postwar world order.

5. At the event, China is expected to display its latest military technology, including advanced anti-ship missiles, combat drones, and nuclear-capable ballistic missiles. Satellite imagery of the parade staging area reveals armoured vehicles, air defence systems, rocket launchers, artillery, and cruise missiles, Bloomberg reported.

6. According to Tianran Xu, a senior analyst at the Open Nuclear Network, these new weapons feature cutting-edge technology—such as hypersonic capabilities, designed specifically to counter U.S. naval power in the Western Pacific, Bloomberg reported.

7. The ceremony opened with an 80-gun artillery salute to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, followed by the national anthem, “March of the Volunteers,” a song written in 1935 during China’s early resistance against Japanese forces.

8. As reported by AP, crowds filled the square, seated in clearly marked sections across the broad avenue, as troops marched by. Spectators waved small red flags while choirs performed patriotic songs, including “Defend the Yellow River” and “No New China Without the Communist Party of China.”

9. Earlier on Tuesday, Xi Jinping met with Putin, where the two leaders reaffirmed their strong relationship. Xi referred to Putin as an “old friend” and noted that China-Russia ties have “withstood the test of changing international circumstances.” Putin, in turn, thanked Xi and said their relationship had reached “an unprecedentedly high level.”

10. In a related development, Russia’s Gazprom PJSC announced it had signed a legally binding agreement to move forward with the long-awaited Power of Siberia 2 pipeline, which would deliver Russian gas to China via Mongolia. Although Beijing has not officially confirmed the agreement, any progress on the project represents a diplomatic victory for Putin as Russia continues to deal with the effects of Western sanctions.