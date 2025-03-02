Israel on Sunday halted the entry of all humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip to pressure Hamas to accept new ceasefire proposal. Tel Aviv also warned of “additional consequences” if Hamas fail to accept the new proposal to extend the ceasefire.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that under the present agreements Israel could resume fighting after the first phase if it believed negotiations were ineffective.

He also said the ceasefire would only continue if Hamas kept releasing hostages, telling his Cabinet that “there will be no free lunches.”

Accusing Israel of trying to derail the existing ceasefire agreement, Hamas said its decision to cut off aid was “cheap extortion, a war crime and a blatant attack" on the truce.

Hamas also said that any attempt to delay or cancel the ceasefire would have “humanitarian consequences” for the hostages.

It reiterated that the only way to free them was through implementing the existing deal.

The ceasefire was reached in January after more than a year of negotiations.

The first phase of the ceasefire, which included a surge in humanitarian assistance, expired on Saturday. The two sides are yet to negotiate the second phase, in which Hamas was to release dozens of remaining hostages in return for an Israeli pullout and a lasting ceasefire.

Hundreds of aid trucks entered Gaza daily since the ceasefire began on January 19.

Israel said the new proposal, which it said came from US Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff, called for extending the ceasefire through Ramadan, the Muslim holy month that began over the weekend, and the Jewish Passover holiday, which will end on April 20.

As per the new proposal, Hamas would have to release half the hostages on the first day and the rest when an agreement is reached on a permanent ceasefire, the Israeli prime minister said.

Earlier at a press conference, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said: "We fulfilled all our commitments (under Phase 1) until the very last day, which was yesterday.”