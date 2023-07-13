A group files suit against Texas ban on public university employees from using TikTok1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 09:44 PM IST
A group on Thursday has filed a suit against Texas state government’s order imposing ban on public university employees from using Chinese-owned app TikTok on state-owned devices or networks.
The group argued that the ban is compromising research and teaching.
The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University filed suit in US District Court in Austin, Texas on behalf of the Coalition for Independent Technology Research asserting that Texas’s state government TikTok ban "is preventing or seriously impeding faculty from pursuing research that relates to TikTok... It has also made it almost impossible for faculty to use TikTok in their classrooms."
