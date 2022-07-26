Untold launches crowdfunding platform for entertainment industry

The equity investment platform for Hollywood announced by Untold will provide an opportunity to the entertainment industry to bring all the stake holders on a single platform.
Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment platform Untold on Tuesday announced an equity investment platform for Hollywood, that connects filmmakers, investors, and distributors to curate and fund mass content.
Seeks to democratize of entertainment content
Seeking to democratize the production of a variety of entertainment content, starting with films, Untold.io offers both accredited and non-accredited investors an investment opportunity for a minimum investment of $1,000 USD.
The company is closely observing the digital asset ecosystem to implement blockchain solutions down the road including but not limited to payments.
“We created Untold to respond to the growing demand for streaming content, and also open the investment opportunity in a way the finance industry has never seen before," said Ali M. Aksu, international film producer, Founder, and CEO of Untold.
“All projects go through an extensive due diligence process to feature projects from major and minor studios, senior production houses, and independent producers while offering both retail and institutional investors a simple, cybersecure means to invest," he added.
First movie to release in November
The first project on the platform is titled “The Comeback Trail," starring Robert Deniro, Morgan Freeman, and Tommy Lee Jones, to have its US release in November 2022.
“I’ve spent my entire career in Hollywood and Silicon Valley with successful exits with both Netflix and Universal Studios," said Aksu.
He further said for years, Hollywood has closed its doors, making it difficult for equity investors to support films in a transparent way and that blockchain technology can be leveraged to introduce easier ways of investing in content production, to provide benefits like secondary markets and offer NFT perks matched with investment levels.
