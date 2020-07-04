UP minister, wife test COVID-19 positive, admitted to hospital

LUCKNOW : Uttar Pradesh Rural Development Minister Rajendra Pratap Singh (Moti Singh) and his wife have been admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here after they tested positive for COVID-19.

Asked about his health, Singh told PTI on Saturday, "I am fine."

Asked about his health, Singh told PTI on Saturday, "I am fine."

Asked how long is he expected to stay in the hospital, he said, "I came here only on Friday. I will follow the doctors' advice."

Singh is a four-time MLA from Patti in Pratapgarh district.