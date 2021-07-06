Up to 1,500 businesses affected by Kaseya ransomware attack: US firm's CEO

One of those tools was subverted on Friday, allowing the hackers to paralyze hundreds of businesses on all five continents. Although most of those affected have been small concerns - like dentists' offices or accountants - the disruption has been felt more keenly in Sweden, where hundreds of supermarkets had to close because their cash registers were inoperative, or New Zealand, where schools and kindergartens were knocked offline.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}