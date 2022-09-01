Upcoming travel plans? Here's how to get the best deal on your next flight

"After review of the current status of scheduled domestic operations viz-a-viz passenger demand for air travel...it has been decided to remove the fare bands notified from time to time regarding the airfares with effect from August 31, 2022," the Civil Aviation Ministry stated in an order. Since there are no pricing caps, the airlines are free to set their own prices. However, to attract more passengers, the airlines can lower the cost of flight tickets. Previously, airlines could not offer discounts because of the lower and upper price caps on domestic airfare imposed by the government.

