United Parcel Service or UPS has stunned the internet with the revelation that drivers working for the US-based shipping company will earn more than $1,70,000 a year. UPS reached a tentative five-year deal with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters union on 31 July after the union threatened a strike that could have disrupted package deliveries to millions of businesses and households.

The online job site Indeed saw a more than 50 per cent increase in searches with 'UPS' or 'United Parcel Service' in the job title in the week after the new deal was announced, Bloomberg reported. The phrase "UPS driver jobs near me" was also a top trending search on Google in the two weeks after the deal was announced.

UPS Spokesperson Jim Mayer also confirmed the strong interest people have shown in working for the company, he told Bloomberg, “We have seen strong interest in UPS jobs as a result of media coverage of the tentative agreement with the Teamsters,"

Under the new agreement, part-time UPS workers will make $21 per hour along with improved working conditions like air conditioning in vehicles. Moreover, full-time drivers are expected to make around $1,70,000 in yearly pay and benefits. Part-time union employees will earn at least $25.75 per hour while receiving full health care and pension benefits.

Netizens react to the new UPS salaries:

One user on X ( formerly Twitter) while sharing his opinion along with a funny meme wrote, “Investment Banking Analysts becoming UPS truck drivers to get a $170k base salary"