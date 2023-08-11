UPS drivers will make over ₹1.4 crore every year. Netizens say ‘quitting my job’1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 08:18 AM IST
UPS drivers to make over $170,000 per year, leading to increased job searches and online interest.
United Parcel Service or UPS has stunned the internet with the revelation that drivers working for the US-based shipping company will earn more than $1,70,000 a year. UPS reached a tentative five-year deal with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters union on 31 July after the union threatened a strike that could have disrupted package deliveries to millions of businesses and households.
Another user said that he his quitting his current job to go work as a drive, he wrote, “I’m quitting tech to become a UPS driver. Better salary than a dev and no DS & Algo interview."
Yet another user wrote, “Career advice: If you want to make $170,000 a year, almost a CEO salary, but you have no coding or AI programming skills. UPS maybe your best option. 💰💰💰"