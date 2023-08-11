Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  UPS drivers will make over 1.4 crore every year. Netizens say ‘quitting my job’

UPS drivers will make over 1.4 crore every year. Netizens say ‘quitting my job’

1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 08:18 AM IST Edited By Aman Gupta

UPS drivers to make over $170,000 per year, leading to increased job searches and online interest.

A UPS driver unloads packages for delivery in San Francisco, California, US, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. United Parcel Service Inc. reached a tentative agreement to renew a five-year labor contract with the Teamsters ahead of the July 31 deadline, giving relief to stressed shippers and removing a share-price overhang for investors concerned about a costly strike. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

United Parcel Service or UPS has stunned the internet with the revelation that drivers working for the US-based shipping company will earn more than $1,70,000 a year. UPS reached a tentative five-year deal with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters union on 31 July after the union threatened a strike that could have disrupted package deliveries to millions of businesses and households.

United Parcel Service or UPS has stunned the internet with the revelation that drivers working for the US-based shipping company will earn more than $1,70,000 a year. UPS reached a tentative five-year deal with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters union on 31 July after the union threatened a strike that could have disrupted package deliveries to millions of businesses and households.

Also Read: U.S. Postal Service Wants More Packages to Wrest Business From UPS, FedEx

The online job site Indeed saw a more than 50 per cent increase in searches with 'UPS' or 'United Parcel Service' in the job title in the week after the new deal was announced, Bloomberg reported. The phrase "UPS driver jobs near me" was also a top trending search on Google in the two weeks after the deal was announced.

Also Read: U.S. Postal Service Wants More Packages to Wrest Business From UPS, FedEx

The online job site Indeed saw a more than 50 per cent increase in searches with 'UPS' or 'United Parcel Service' in the job title in the week after the new deal was announced, Bloomberg reported. The phrase "UPS driver jobs near me" was also a top trending search on Google in the two weeks after the deal was announced.

UPS Spokesperson Jim Mayer also confirmed the strong interest people have shown in working for the company, he told Bloomberg, “We have seen strong interest in UPS jobs as a result of media coverage of the tentative agreement with the Teamsters,"

UPS Spokesperson Jim Mayer also confirmed the strong interest people have shown in working for the company, he told Bloomberg, “We have seen strong interest in UPS jobs as a result of media coverage of the tentative agreement with the Teamsters,"

Under the new agreement, part-time UPS workers will make $21 per hour along with improved working conditions like air conditioning in vehicles. Moreover, full-time drivers are expected to make around $1,70,000 in yearly pay and benefits. Part-time union employees will earn at least $25.75 per hour while receiving full health care and pension benefits.

Under the new agreement, part-time UPS workers will make $21 per hour along with improved working conditions like air conditioning in vehicles. Moreover, full-time drivers are expected to make around $1,70,000 in yearly pay and benefits. Part-time union employees will earn at least $25.75 per hour while receiving full health care and pension benefits.

Netizens react to the new UPS salaries:

One user on X ( formerly Twitter) while sharing his opinion along with a funny meme wrote, “Investment Banking Analysts becoming UPS truck drivers to get a $170k base salary"

Netizens react to the new UPS salaries:

One user on X ( formerly Twitter) while sharing his opinion along with a funny meme wrote, “Investment Banking Analysts becoming UPS truck drivers to get a $170k base salary"

Another user said that he his quitting his current job to go work as a drive, he wrote, “I’m quitting tech to become a UPS driver. Better salary than a dev and no DS & Algo interview."

Another user said that he his quitting his current job to go work as a drive, he wrote, “I’m quitting tech to become a UPS driver. Better salary than a dev and no DS & Algo interview."

Yet another user wrote, “Career advice: If you want to make $170,000 a year, almost a CEO salary, but you have no coding or AI programming skills. UPS maybe your best option. 💰💰💰"

Yet another user wrote, “Career advice: If you want to make $170,000 a year, almost a CEO salary, but you have no coding or AI programming skills. UPS maybe your best option. 💰💰💰"

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 09:36 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.