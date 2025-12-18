Ursid Meteor Shower 2025: When and how to watch the year’s final meteor display

The Ursid meteor shower, the last major meteor shower of the year, is currently active and will peak around the December solstice, offering skywatchers a chance to spot glowing “shooting stars” under dark, moon-free skies.

Though less dramatic than the Geminids, astronomers say the Ursids are still well worth watching, especially in 2025 when lunar conditions are favourable.

When do the Ursids peak in 2025? The American Meteor Society says skywatchers should plan to observe from the evening of December 21 through dawn on December 22 for the best chances.

The predicted maximum activity occurs around 11 UTC on December 22.

Active period: December 17–26, 2025

Best viewing: Evening of December 21 through dawn on December 22

Moon phase: Just 3% full, following a new moon on December 20 — ideal dark skies

How many meteors can you see? Under clear, dark skies, observers can expect:

5–10 meteors per hour during peak activity

Occasional outbursts of 25+ meteors per hour, though these are unpredictable

The shower’s Zenithal Hourly Rate (ZHR) is around 10, making it a low-key but reliable display.

Where are Ursid meteors visible? The Ursids are primarily a Northern Hemisphere meteor shower.

Best viewed from mid-to-high northern latitudes

Poor visibility from the Southern Hemisphere due to the radiant’s position

The radiant lies near Ursa Minor (the Little Dipper) and is circumpolar for many northern observers, meaning it stays above the horizon all night.

What causes the Ursid meteor shower? The Ursids originate from Comet 8P/Tuttle, a short-period comet that orbits the Sun every 13.5 years.

As Earth passes through the comet’s debris trail — made up of ice and dust — tiny particles enter Earth’s atmosphere at speeds of about 20.5 miles per second (33.1 km/s), burning up and creating bright streaks of light.

Viewing tips for the Ursids No telescope or binoculars are required to enjoy the Ursids. Experts recommend:

-Getting away from city lights

-Allowing your eyes 20–30 minutes to adjust to the dark

-Avoiding phone screens or bright lights

-Dressing warmly and using a reclining chair or sleeping bag

Why the Ursids are often overlooked The Ursids are frequently overshadowed because they peak just before Christmas and shortly after the Geminid meteor shower, which typically produces much higher rates.

Despite their modest activity, astronomy outlet EarthSky notes that the Ursids remain popular among dedicated Northern Hemisphere observers due to their dark-sky timing and the possibility of rare outbursts.