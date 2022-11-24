Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / World /  FIFA World Cup 2022: Uruguay vs South Korea prediction, time, live-streaming details

FIFA World Cup 2022: Uruguay vs South Korea prediction, time, live-streaming details

2 min read . 07:08 AM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay
South Korea's Son Heung-min, right, and Kim Jin-su, left, warm up during the South Korea's official training on the eve of the group H World Cup soccer match between Uruguay and South Korea at the Al Egla Training Site 5 in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

FIFA World Cup 2022: The Group H encounter between Uruguay and South Korea will take place on November 24.

On November 24, Uruguay and South Korea will kick off the action in Group H of the FIFA World Cup 2022 when they meet in their opening match

Overview

In the World Cup group stage, both teams have consistently competed. The present team of players in Uruguay shows a lot of promise. Despite being two-time champions, Uruguay haven't advanced to the competition's championship game since their title-winning campaign at the 1950 World Cup in Brazil.

In the 2002 World Cup, South Korea achieved their best-ever result at home by making the semifinals. In their last four visits, they just once advanced to the knockout phase, losing to Uruguay in the round of 16 in 2010. Portugal and Ghana are the other opponents in Group H.

Teams

Uruguay

Following surgery for an adductor injury, Ronald Arajo has recently made a full recovery. He won't likely be absent for the opening contest. In their last seven appearances in the world cup, Uruguay have won only once in their opening matches, losing three and settling for a draw in the other three. In their last five world cup games, they have won four. They hope to keep the trend going in this contest.

South Korea

More than any other Asian nation, South Korea is participating in the FIFA World Cup for the 11th time. They have only had one victory in their past six world cup games, and they hope to change that. Son Heung-Min earlier suffered a face injury that could have prevented him from competing in the tournament. But, fortunately for South Korea, he is still in the team.

Head-to-Head

Across all competitions, Uruguay and South Korea have faced off eight times. In these matchups, Uruguay have been the superior team and currently hold a 6-1 victory advantage, with one game ending in a tie. Additionally, two of these encounters happened during world cups.

Key Players

From Uruguay’s point of view, Diego Alonso and Ronald Araújo will be the players to watch out for. So will Darwin Nunez and Luis Suarez. South Korea will depend largely on forwards Son Heungmin and Hwang Uijo. Centre-back Kim Minjae will have a lot to defend against the Uruguay attack.

Date, Time & Venue

The Uruguay vs South Korea match will be played on November 24 at 6:30 PM (Indian time) in the Education City Stadium, Ar Rayyan.

Live-streaming details

The Uruguay vs South Korea match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.

Prediction

If Brazil top their group as predicted, Uruguay will want to finish first in order to avoid them. Uruguay are anticipated to qualify from Group H along with Portugal. They would like to set the tone straight from this match. They will dominate the game with a 4-0 win.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
