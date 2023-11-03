US: 15 injured in Wappingers Falls gas explosion
A gas explosion in Wappingers Falls, New York, left 15 people injured, including first responders, adults, and children. The victims were trapped under the rubble and were taken to hospitals for treatment.
As many as 15 people were injured after a gas explosion incident took place in the village of Wappingers Falls, New York on Thursday. Those injured include five first responders, eight adults, and two children, according to a report published by CNN.
