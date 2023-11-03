US: 15 injured in Wappingers Falls gas explosion

A gas explosion in Wappingers Falls, New York, left 15 people injured, including first responders, adults, and children. The victims were trapped under the rubble and were taken to hospitals for treatment.

As many as 15 people were injured after a gas explosion incident took place in the village of Wappingers Falls, New York on Thursday. Those injured include five first responders, eight adults, and two children, according to a report published by CNN. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing a news conference here, Wappingers Falls Police Commissioner Paul Italiano said that the first responders who have been injured include one Firefighter and four police officers.

The injured were stuck underneath the rubble of the collapsed building after the explosion. The crews worked to remove people who were stuck under the rubble and shifted them to hospitals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Paul Italiano said all the victims remain in the hospital as of Thursday evening (local time), CNN reported.

Eric Kiszkiel working with Central Hudson Gas and Electric said, "Some of the people who have been injured have critical injuries and police say they appear to be mostly burn injuries. The explosion happened after a gas line ruptured during routine maintenance.

According to Wappingers Falls Fire Chief Jason Enson, the building that collapsed was a multifamily building with four apartments in a row. Central Hudson Gas and Electric is working with the Red Cross to help those who have been misplaced due to the explosion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that she has been briefed on the building collapse. She called on the people of New York to follow the directions of he law enforcement and other first responders working to keep the community safe.

"I have been briefed on the building collapse in Dutchess County and have deployed State emergency services personnel to assist in response efforts,"

“As the situation develops, I urge all New Yorkers to follow the direction of law enforcement and other first responders working to keep the community safe. I join all New Yorkers in praying for the Village of Wappingers Falls," she added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.