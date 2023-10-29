US: 2 killed, 18 injured in shooting in Florida street with hundreds of people

Two people were killed and 18 were injured in a shooting between two groups in a city street in Florida on early Sunday morning, police said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At a press conference, Tampa Police chief Lee Bercaw said that officers responded to the shooting in Tampa just before 3 am on the 1600 block of East 7th Avenue in the Ybor City area.

Bercaw said that the fight occurred in an area with several bars and clubs and there were large numbers of late night revelers in the area at the time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It was a disturbance or a fight between two groups. And in this fight between two groups we had hundreds of innocent people involved that were in the way," Bercaw said.

The police did not revealed details of the injuries suffered by the victims who were taken to the hospitals.

The Tampa Police chief also said that one suspect has turned himself in to police and investigators believe that there were at least two shooters involved. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The police are probing the reason for the fight between the two groups.

Bercaw said that officers were at the scene at the time of the shooting but none were injured.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!